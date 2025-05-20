Video: Randy Rainbow Drops 'That's Trump Derangement!' Song Parody Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Randy Rainbow has released a parody of "That's Entertainment," titled "That's Trump Derangement!" The new music video jokes about the stress and anxiety Americans have taken on since Donald Trump has taken office. Watch him parody the classic song – written by Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz – now!

"The stress, when your country's a mess or the blues, when you turn on the news. Feelin' sick, when you look at this pr*ck, that's Trump derangement," Rainbow sings in the video.

The new parody video – which follows the recent Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees" – was also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles.

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.