Video: High Schooler Performs Breakup Email as Monologue in Theatre Competition

The only way that high schooler Hope Barlow could process her "over-the-top" breakup email was to turn it into something even bigger – a monologue at her high school theatre competition. Now that the performance has garnered millions of views and likes on TikTok, Barlow is opening up about what led to the viral performance.

As her high school's monologue competition approached this past February, Barlow was unsure of what to perform, People reports. While asking for guidance, her theatre teacher suggested she perform the breakup email that she had received from her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, who she is keeping anonymous, broke up with her via email while serving his Mormon mission last year.

“It's so valid to want to break up and focus on the work that he's doing and his relationship with God,” the 18-year-old shared. “That's all fair and valid, but comparing me to a gallon refillable bag is a little bit strange," citing a section of the email where her ex says he has "to put these feelings in a gallon resealable bag and throw them in the freezer,” before promising to take the bag out once he is back.

Barlow thought it would be "hilarious" to perform the "over-the-top" email as a monologue, also sprinkling in some of the voice messages he had sent her throughout their relationship.

“You're literally an amazing daughter of God who has so much laid out in front of you, but I fear for at least these next 19.5 more months, I'm not one of those things," the monologue read. "I am Eve, and you are my forbidden fruit. You are my great and spacious building- not that you're large! Not that that's a bad thing!”

Now as the video has 2 million likes and over 9 million views, Barlow hopes people in similar positions can feel seen by the amusing monologue.

“Creating art and writing about it has helped me to be able to just get those feelings out in a healthy way that doesn't hurt anybody, but it helps a lot of people because they can feel seen and they can relate to it,” she shared.

@hopey.barlow Replying to @user2348609148944 i know a lot of people wanted to see this HAHAHAHA disclaimer: this is in no way an attempt to make fun of his religious beliefs, i’m also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (mormon). i thought it would be funny to monologue this because it is from his actual email, but this is in no way an attempt to hate on him or his mission. he’s a great guy and i do wish him the best, he just chooses strange metaphors. this was also monologued with his full permission!! #theatre #theatrecomp #petty ? ♬ original sound - hope??