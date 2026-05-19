Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 19, 2026- DEATH BECOMES HER To End Broadway Run and More

Video: Impressionist Recreates Iconic RAGTIME Lyric With Broadway Stars

by Michael Major

Watch a new video of Gabrielle Mariella's impressions of Lea Michele, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Jenn Colella, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Bernadette Peters, Mickey Mouse, and Julie Andrews singing 'Sarah Come Down to Me' from 'New Music.'. (more...)

Video: Inside Darren Criss' Final Performance in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

by Michael Major

Darren Criss played his final performance in Maybe Happy Ending on Sunday, May 17. The performance concluded with the production's 'passing of the charger,' before an emotional stage door visit from Criss. Watch the videos!. (more...)