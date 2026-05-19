Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 19, 2026- DEATH BECOMES HER To End Broadway Run and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the theatre news you might have missed! From Tony nominee Luke Evans sharing his Broadway mantra in The Rocky Horror Show to the surprise announcement that Death Becomes Her is closing on June 28, there's plenty to discuss. We're also celebrating some major wins with Just in Time recouping its investment and The Outsiders tour doing the same. Plus, exciting news about Tracee Ellis Ross making her Broadway debut and a new Warbucks musical in development. Let's dive in! 🎭
|Coming Up
Thursday, May 21
The 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards
|The Front Page
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Video: Luke Evans Shares His Broadway Mantra- 'Embrace It All!'
Watch in this video as Tony nominee Luke Evans chats more about this once in a lifetime experience in The Rocky Horror Show, how the audience has such a big impact on every performance, and so much more.
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Video: Ben Spends One Night in Bangkok with Choreo from CHESS
In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at ART/New York to break down Lorin Latarro's choreography for Broadway's Chess with the help of dance captains Michael Milkanin and Sarah Michele Lindsey. Can you keep up?
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DEATH BECOMES HER Sets Closing Date
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award winning and Grammy Award nominated musical, and the most nominated production of the 2024/2025 Broadway season, DEATH BECOMES HER, will conclude its Broadway run. WE have all of the details here.
|Must Watch
| Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies RAYE With 'Where the Hell Is Our Congress?'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a new parody music video of RAYE's 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' The new release is titled 'WHERE THE HELL IS OUR CONGRESS?' and takes on the big-band single while pleading with the US Congress to impeach Donald Trump.. (more...)
| Video: Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart Sing JG Wentworth Parody on JOHN OLIVER
by Josh Sharpe
During Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian recruited Broadway talent for a fake ad that parodies the famously catchy jingle from JG Wentworth. Watch it now.. (more...)
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Video: Impressionist Recreates Iconic RAGTIME Lyric With Broadway Stars
Video: Inside Darren Criss' Final Performance in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The best of the New York City theatre community gathered at Town Hall for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards. Stars in attendance included John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz, Alex Brightman, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, and more. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Lesley Manville Receives Tony Nominee Pin from Marianne Elliott
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lesley Manville, who is currently performing on stage at the National Theatre in London in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, received her very first Tony nominee pin from her close friend and Les Liaisons Dangereuses director, Marianne Elliott. See photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Ben Waterhouse
Death Becomes Her announced they will be closing on Broadway on June 28 due to poor sales. This announcement comes as a relative surprise; had you asked anyone six months ago, they would have told you Death Becomes Her was more likely than not to have an extended run on Broadway. . (more...)
JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
UST IN TIME has recouped its $12.5 million capitalization during its record-breaking run. JUST IN TIME is the first Broadway Musical of the 2024-2025 season to recoup.. (more...)
Antonio Banderas' Theater Loses Millions Each Year As a 'Privately Owned Nonprofit'
by Joshua Wright
Antonio Banderas has issued a statement refuting reports of a financial crisis at his Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, confirming the venue receives no public funding and that his programming will continue.. (more...)
New Musical WARBUCKS About 'Daddy Warbucks' From ANNIE is in Development
by Stephi Wild
Tony-winning producers behind THE OUTSIDERS announced WARBUCKS, a new stage musical tracing the early life of Oliver Warbucks, timed to Annie's 50th Broadway anniversary.. (more...)
THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment
by Stephi Wild
The Outsiders North American Tour has recouped its capitalization of $11,000,000 after 29 weeks on the road. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets to an upcoming stop here!. (more...)
Jonathan Bailey Among Honorees for Inaugural Elton John Impact Awards
by Josh Sharpe
iHeartMedia and P&G are launching the Elton John Impact Awards, which celebrate trailblazing LGBTQ+ community members and prominent allies. This year's honorees include Jonathan Bailey, Laverne Cox, Melissa Etheridge, and more.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Drama Desk winners announced & Jeff Awards halt non-Equity Adjudication
by Alex Freeman
In New York, awards season rolls on: Schmigadoon! and Ragtime led the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, Dorian Award nominations have been announced, and John Lithgow is slated for a lifetime achievement honor. Chicago’s Jeff Awards have halted non-Equity adjudication to overhaul policies following community backlash, while the UK’s National Theatre is launching a 12-venue partnership to rescue a collapsing regional touring network. We round out the news with a wave of key executive appointments in Massachusetts, Dallas, and London, a breakdown of Australia’s complex new $1.1 billion arts budget, and the return of BroadwayWorld's My Show’s Curtain Call for the 2025-2026 season. . (more...)
J'Nai Bridges, Misty Copeland and Donna McKechnie to Receive Honorary Degrees at MSM
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan School of Music will confer Honorary Doctor of Musical Arts degrees on mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, Misty Copeland, Donna McKechnie, Jane Chu, and Jason Moran at its annual Commencement Ceremony at The Riverside Church in New York City.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Ben Waterhouse
Death Becomes Her announced they will be closing on Broadway on June 28 due to poor sales. This announcement comes as a relative surprise; had you asked anyone six months ago, they would have told you Death Becomes Her was more likely than not to have an extended run on Broadway. . (more...)
Gracie Cochrane Exits HARRY POTTER Series; Ginny Weasley to be Recast
by Josh Sharpe
Stage actress Gracie Cochrane, who stars as Ginny Weasley in the first season of HBO's Harry Potter series, will depart the series after the first season. The character will be recast for future seasons.. (more...)
Caissie Levy Will Not Reprise NEXT TO NORMAL Performance on Broadway
by Michael Major
Caissie Levy has stated that she will not be starring in Next to Normal on Broadway. The Ragtime Tony Award nominee took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she will not be reprising her role as 'Diana Goodman' in New York City.. (more...)
Tracee Ellis Ross Will Make Broadway Debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Stephi Wild
Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut this summer in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
Jessica Vosk Reveals 'Superfan' Snuck Backstage to Her Dressing Room
by Michael Major
Beaches star Jessica Vosk has revealed that a 'superfan' made their way backstage and into her dressing room following a recent performance of the Broadway musical. Watch a video of her detailing the 'scary encounter' on Instagram.. (more...)
Raúl Esparza-Led GALILEO Reveals Creative Team and Ticket Sale Dates; Plus New Art
by Stephi Wild
The complete creative team and ticket sale dates have been set for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Olivier-Winner Philip Quast, Rob Madge and More Join LES MISERABLES At Radio City Music Hall
by A.A. Cristi
Three-time Olivier Award winner Philip Quast and West End performer Rob Madge have joined LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR at Radio City Music Hall. Quast, who originated Javert in the Australian production and appeared in the 10th Anniversary Concert, will play the Bishop of Digne, while Madge returns to the franchise as Bamatabois after previously appearing as Gavroche in the 25th Anniversary Concert.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Will Soon Release Broadway Cast Album
by Nicole Rosky
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of THE LOST BOYS will be available to pre-order Friday, May 29. More details on the album, including digital and physical release date, will be announced soon.. (more...)
Molly Ringwald, Bob Odenkirk, and More Will Lead ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Initial casting has been announced for a new production of Eric Bentley’s 1972 play, ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN, directed by Tony Award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro. . (more...)
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Cancels Performances Following Cyber Attack
by Joshua Wright
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres says a cyber attack on its computer network has prompted it to take systems offline, leading to rescheduled performances.. (more...)
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