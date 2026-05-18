Video: Megan Hilty, James Monroe Iglehart Sing JG Wentworth Parody on JOHN OLIVER





John Oliver has issued a warning to combat the dangers of charming ads by factoring companies. During Sunday's episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian and commentator recruited Broadway talent for a fake ad that directly parodies the famously catchy jingle from JG Wentworth.

Tony Award-winning James Monroe Iglehart and Tony Award-nominated performer Megan Hilty took the stage to lead the performance, joined by a chorus. Clad in the familiar Viking outfits, the song warns consumers of these companies with Hilty singing new lyrics like, "They'll run these shitty ads all day and when you finally call, they'll take your money bit by bit until they've got it all."

Watch the tongue-in-cheek performance, which is conducted by none other than Victor Garber, and also features Broadway alum Alex Moffat. The song parody begins at around the 26:00 time mark.

Currently in its 13th season, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. A satirical look at politics and current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the series has received 32 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for the tenth consecutive year.