Photos: Lesley Manville Receives Tony Nominee Pin from Marianne Elliott

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Lesley Manville, who is currently performing on stage at the National Theatre in London in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, received her very first Tony nominee pin from her close friend and Les Liaisons Dangereuses director, Marianne Elliott, onstage at the National Theatre.

Manville is a first-time nominee for her Broadway debut in Robert Icke’s revival of Oedipus. See photos of the onstage moment here!

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees HERE!

Photo credit: Roy J Baron