My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games May Challenge NEW Grosses

Photos: Lesley Manville Receives Tony Nominee Pin from Marianne Elliott

Manville is a first-time nominee for her Broadway debut in Robert Icke’s revival of Oedipus.

By:
Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Lesley Manville, who is currently performing on stage at the National Theatre in London in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, received her very first Tony nominee pin from her close friend and Les Liaisons Dangereuses director, Marianne Elliott, onstage at the National Theatre.

Manville is a first-time nominee for her Broadway debut in Robert Icke’s revival of Oedipus. See photos of the onstage moment here! 

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2026 nominees HERE

Photo credit: Roy J Baron

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Direction of a Musical - Top 3
1. Michael Arden - The Lost Boys
30.3% of votes
2. Tim Jackson - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
13% of votes
3. Lear deBessonet - Ragtime
12.6% of votes

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $68
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $66
Hot Show
Tickets From $58

Recommended For You