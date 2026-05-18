Raúl Esparza-Led GALILEO Reveals Creative Team and Ticket Sale Dates

The complete creative team and ticket sale dates have been set for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6. Tickets will be on sale through May 30, 2027.

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), and Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.

Check out the show's new key art below:

Director Michael Mayer said, “It is a tremendous privilege to put together this extraordinary creative team in bringing Galileo to Broadway, some of whom are exciting new voices, and many of these artists are longtime collaborators whose ingenuity, theatricality, and emotional storytelling I have admired for years, and whose work continually challenges and inspires me. As we build a production that explores the collision of science, humanity, and discovery, reuniting with so many of these brilliant creatives feels especially meaningful.”

The producers said, “From the very beginning, our goal with Galileo has been to assemble a creative team that could match the scale, imagination, and emotional power of this story. We are excited to bring their vision to Broadway, blending science and art in a way that only Galileo himself could do.”

A fan presale will be available starting Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 AM ET at GalileoMusical.com. General onsale for Galileo will begin on Friday, May 29 at 10:00 AM ET at Telecharge.com or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Group sales are also available at Broadway Inbound or 866-302-0995.

Galileo is a new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world. Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway. Check out photos from the pre-Broadway run.

Additional information, including complete casting, will be announced at a later date.