Jonathan Bailey Among Honorees for Inaugural Elton John Impact Awards

iHeartMedia and P&G are launching the Elton John Impact Awards, which celebrate trailblazing LGBTQ+ community members and prominent allies. Hosted by Tony-winner Billy Porter and Elvis Duran, the inaugural edition will launch as a podcast series and as an audio special airing across iHeartRadio PRIDE stations on June 1.

This year’s honorees include Olivier Award-winning actor Jonathan Bailey, actress and producer Laverne Cox, Grammy and Oscar-winner and Broadway alum Melissa Etheridge, sports icon Billie Jean King, country performer and Broadway alum Orville Peck, and pop star Chappell Roan.

The special will feature candid conversations with Elton John, David Furnish, Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and this year’s honorees. Listeners are invited behind the scenes to hear the stories, challenges, and defining moments that shaped each honoree’s journey, told in their own words like never before. To mark the inaugural broadcast, multiplatinum recording artist Dove Cameron will deliver a special performance of 'Your Song' in tribute to Elton John’s legacy.

The Elton John Impact Awards recognize those whose lifelong work has inspired change and shaped culture, while also giving back to LGBTQ+ organizations that uplift the communities they serve. The program will help drive visibility and funding for a range of frontline organizations working to support the LGBTQ+ community, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In partnership with Brandi Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation, additional funds will be granted to CenterLink, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Collective, Outright International, SAGE, and the Trevor Project. Created by iHeartMedia and P&G, this marks the first-ever podcast awards ceremony.

The Elton John Impact Award was first introduced in 2022 at “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual benefit concert launched by iHeartMedia and P&G, where Elton John was its inaugural recipient in recognition of his decades-long advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and the fight to end AIDS. Since then, the award has honored trailblazers, including Brandi Carlile and Billy Porter, evolving into the Elton John Impact Awards inspired by Elton’s legacy. Over the course of five years, Can't Cancel Pride raised over $17 million for LGBTQ+ nonprofits. For more information, visit EltonJohnImpactAwards.com.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas