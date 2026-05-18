JUST IN TIME Recoups on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Just in Time has recouped its $12.5 million capitalization during its record-breaking run. Just in Time is the first Broadway Musical of the 2024-2025 season to recoup. Just in Time repeatedly broke the weekly box office gross record at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. Check out the grosses here.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time began performances on Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre where it continues to play to sold-out audiences.

Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan currently stars as “Bobby Darin,” the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in the creation of Just in Time. From our first preview we witnessed firsthand the electrifying audience response to our immersive Broadway show. Just in Time delivers joy to audiences nightly. Bobby Darin lived an extraordinary life and created magic every time he stepped on stage. It continues to be a privilege to tell his story as we enter our second year on Broadway,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.

Just in Time will launch a North American Tour in June 2027. Tour stops are now announced for next summer with more to be added early next year. The current tour route is available at JustInTimeBroadway.com/Tour.

Just in Time includes iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash" and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Just in Time features a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Isa Briones (“The Pitt”), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Jessica Mallare White (The Great Gatsby), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Gabi Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka). Olivia Holt (Chicago) replaces Isa Briones as “Connie Francis” on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Bringing a unique perspective to the iconic singer’s story through a script tailored to each actor, Jeremy Jordan who currently brings his own distinctive interpretation to the role of “Bobby Darin” was preceded by Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Matthew Magnusson and Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, who originated the role and whose celebrated performance was hailed by The New York Times as “one of Broadway’s best performances.” Groff’s portrayal earned Tony Award and Grammy Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Musical Theater Album, respectively.

Just in Time was widely recognized last awards season, earning 6 Tony Award nominations, 9 Drama Desk Award nominations, 4 Drama League Award nominations, 3 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and 3 Chita Rivera Award nominations.

Atlantic Records’ Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was nominated for the 2026 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and is available now on vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms. Atlantic Records recently released four brand new singles from Just in Time to celebrate its second year on Broadway, featuring Jeremy Jordan as “Bobby Darin” and Isa Briones as “Connie Francis.” The new tracks include “Dream Lover,” “First Real Love,” “Mack the Knife” and “Who’s Sorry Now.”