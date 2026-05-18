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Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Stars in attendance included John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz, Alex Brightman, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, Judy Kuhn, and many more.

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The best of the New York City theatre community gathered at Town Hall on May 17 for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, the theater award honoring excellence across all of New York City’s theatrical landscape. Hosted by Titaníque's Marla Mindelle, the ceremony marked the Awards' first return to the historic venue since the 2020 Broadway shutdown. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The most nominated shows were Beau the Musical, Mexodus, and The Seat of Our Pants. Check out the full list of Drama Desk Award winners.

Stars in attendance included John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz, Alex Brightman, Danny Burstein, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, Judy Kuhn, Ethan Slater, Anika Noni Rose, Javier Munoz, Diane Paulus, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Nixon, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jon Cryer, and many more.

The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards is conceived as a tribute to the artists, institutions, and communities that have defined seventy years of New York theater — from the Off-Off-Broadway movement to the great Broadway houses, from the city's longest-running musicals to its boldest new work. Over seven decades, the Drama Desks have honored excellence across every tier of the New York stage.

The Drama Desk Nominating Committee considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 New York theater season, by April 26, 2026, and ran for 21 or more performances. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Javier Munoz

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jenn Colella

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jeff Brackett

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Liz Colon-Zayas

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
David Zayas

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Bubba Weiler

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Emily Davis

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jon Cryer and Gretchen Cryer

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jack Serio

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jack Serio and Andrew Patino

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Kenny Leon

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Richard Thomas

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jackson Kanawha Perry

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Michael Arden and Jen Schriever

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Richard Maltby Jr.

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Doug Wright

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Morgan Morse, Lisa Helm Johnsonm Sherry Stregack Lutken and David Lutken

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Matt Rodin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Judy Kuhn

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
McKenzie Kurtz

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Ann Harada

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Alex Brightman

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Josh Sharp

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jazmyn Simon and Dule Hill

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Hannah Solow

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
David Mendizabel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Brian Quijada

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Whitney White

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Austin Pendleton

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Norbert Leo Butz

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
John Lithgow

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Ethan Slater

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Max Clayton

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Christopher Fitzgerald

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Anika Noni Rose

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Lilli Cooper

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Diane Paulus

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Caroline Aaron

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Caissie Levy

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Bryce Pinkham

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Tea Leone and West Duchovny

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
West Duchovny

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Dahlak Brathwaite

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Hunter Foster and Jen Cody

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Nicholas Christopher

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Helen J. Shen

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Niklya Mathis

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Qween Jean

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Christiani Pitts

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Stacey Derosier

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Sam Tutty

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Lear deBessonet

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Tom Kirdahy

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Liz Callaway

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Marla Mindelle

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Joshua Henry

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Christopher Lowell

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Danny Burstein

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
June Squibb joins Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
June Squibb joins Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Stephanie Hsu

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Susannah Flood

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Mark Strong

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Kara Young

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Layton Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Synneve Karlsen

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
BD Wong

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Josh Rhodes

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Image
Paige Davis and Patrick Page

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24.3% of votes
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