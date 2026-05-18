Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The best of the New York City theatre community gathered at Town Hall on May 17 for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, the theater award honoring excellence across all of New York City’s theatrical landscape. Hosted by Titaníque's Marla Mindelle, the ceremony marked the Awards' first return to the historic venue since the 2020 Broadway shutdown. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The most nominated shows were Beau the Musical, Mexodus, and The Seat of Our Pants. Check out the full list of Drama Desk Award winners.

Stars in attendance included John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz, Alex Brightman, Danny Burstein, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, Judy Kuhn, Ethan Slater, Anika Noni Rose, Javier Munoz, Diane Paulus, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Nixon, Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jon Cryer, and many more.

The 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards is conceived as a tribute to the artists, institutions, and communities that have defined seventy years of New York theater — from the Off-Off-Broadway movement to the great Broadway houses, from the city's longest-running musicals to its boldest new work. Over seven decades, the Drama Desks have honored excellence across every tier of the New York stage.

The Drama Desk Nominating Committee considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2025-2026 New York theater season, by April 26, 2026, and ran for 21 or more performances.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy