Caissie Levy Will Not Reprise NEXT TO NORMAL Performance on Broadway

Caissie Levy has stated that she will not be reprising her acclaimed performance as 'Diana' in Next to Normal on Broadway. The Ragtime Tony Award nominee took to Instagram to reveal to fans that a New York City run is "not in the cards," following an acclaimed London production.

The Next to Normal Instagram account revealed that the filmed version of the UK production, which also starred Jack Wolfe, is now available to buy or rent on Amazon, Apple TV and other TV on demand providers.

Levy collaborated on the post, which led many fans to initially think it was an announcement that the production would be transferring to Broadway. However, Levy responded that another production is "sadly that is not in the cards."

Although Broadway audiences will not be able to see Levy star in Next to Normal in person, she states that she is "so grateful to have the filmed version."

The London production, directed by Michael Longhurst, played at The Donmar Warehouse and later at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End from June 18 to September 21, 2024. A filmed version of the production was screened in the United States as part of PBS’s Great Performances and was also shown in select cinemas in the UK.

The live recording and cast album captures performances by Caissie Levy as Diana Goodman, alongside Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio. The production received four Olivier Award nominations in the UK, including Best New Musical.

When Next to Normal debuted on Broadway in 2009, it went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical explores mental illness, grief, and family dynamics through a contemporary rock-influenced score, with songs including “I Miss the Mountains,” “You Don’t Know,” and “I’m Alive.”