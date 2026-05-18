Olivier-Winner Philip Quast, Rob Madge and More Join LES MISERABLES At Radio City Music Hall

Three-time Olivier Award winner Philip Quast and My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) creator and star Rob Madge and more have joined the cast of LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR for its upcoming engagement at Radio City Music Hall.

Quast originally portrayed Javert in the Australian production of LES MISÉRABLES in 1987 and later reprised the role for the production’s celebrated 10th Anniversary Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. For the current arena concert production, he will appear as the Bishop of Digne.

Madge will return to the world of LES MISÉRABLES as Bamatabois after previously appearing as Gavroche in the 25th Anniversary Concert staged at The O2 in London.

The production is part of the world tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR.

They join the previously announced Alfie Boe (La Bohème), Killian Donnelly (Kinky Boots), and Gerónimo Rauch (Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary) sharing the role of Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) and Jeremy Secomb (Evita) sharing the role of Javert, Samantha Barks (The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables film adaptation) as Fantine, Matt Lucas (Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary) as Thénardier, Marina Prior (The Phantom of the Opera) as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré (The Book of Mormon) as Cosette, Shan Ako (Les Misérables 40th Anniversary West End) as Éponine and Christian Mark Gibbs (Camelot) as Enjolras, leading an on-stage company of cast and orchestra members of over 65.

The ensemble will include Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck and Mateo Casado will alternate the role of Gavroche. Casting for Little Cosette is to be announced.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said, “After two extraordinary years, the Les Misérables Arena Concert Spectacular world tour has reached its grand finale. Having already announced a wonderful company including many Les Mis Stars in their Multitudes, I am delighted to confirm the last two brilliant artists who will be climbing the barricades for our final performances in New York - they are two actors who have an extra special relationship with Les Misérables. In New York, the Bishop will be played by the legendary Australian actor Philip Quast, returning to the stage for the first time in many years. Philip Quast first played Javert at the age of 27 in Australia in 1987 and became one of the greatest Javerts of all time playing over 1,000 performances all over the world, including the extraordinary, filmed 10th anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Joining him is the incomparable Rob Madge as Bamatabois, who was the brilliant Gavroche at the 25th anniversary concert at the O2 at the age of 14 and has gone on to create a wonderful career as both writer and performer. Our extraordinary Les Mis world tour company is now complete, and I can't wait for our audiences of thousands to hear the people sing once more in this unique spectacular production which has sold out across the world in over 30 countries. We are now releasing our last production seats so don't Miz out!”

Radio City Music Hall will be the singular North American engagement in 2026. Utilizing the venue’s groundbreaking new Sphere Immersive Sound system, audiences will hear Les Mis’ iconic score like never before with crystal-clear audio and consistent volume, whether seated in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine. The acclaimed production will take the Great Stage at Radio City for a limited engagement from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, August 9 only.

Following a record-breaking two-year run since its opening in Belfast in September 2024, with over 1-million tickets sold worldwide so far, the new dates will mark the end of the official 40th anniversary celebrations of the world’s longest-running musical. Les Misérables last played on Broadway in 2016 and the London production has just entered its 41st year at the Sondheim Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The schedule for alternating roles is as follows:

July 23 at 7:30PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

July 24 at 8PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

July 25 at 2PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

July 25 at 8PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

July 26 at 2PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

July 26 at 7:30PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

July 28 at 7PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

July 29 at 7:30PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

July 30 at 7:30 PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

July 31 at 8PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 1 at 2PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 1 at 8PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

August 2 at 2PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

August 2 at 7:30PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 4 at 7:30PM – Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

August 5 at 2PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 5 at 7:30PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

August 6 at 7:30PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 7 at 7:30PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 8 at 2PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

August 8 at 8PM – Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Jeremy Secomb as Javert

August 9 at 2PM – Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden as Javert

Having opened to acclaim in the UK and Europe in September 2024, the production has continued to tour to countries and regions around the world, playing to packed houses across over 30 cities and breaking box office records, most recently in Australia, Japan, Singapore and Shanghai - the longest single engagement of the tour, where performances sold out in hours each time tickets were released.

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR was developed from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End and the legendary 25th Anniversary performance at The O2. It features an extraordinary new design specifically created for larger venues and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a never-before-seen scale, led by an internationally lauded company and orchestra.

Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world.

LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management. The Radio City Music Hall engagement is presented locally by The Bowery Presents.