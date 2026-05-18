Gracie Cochrane Exits HARRY POTTER Series; Ginny Weasley to be Recast

Stage actress Gracie Cochrane, who stars as Ginny Weasley in the first season of HBO's Harry Potter series, will depart the series after the first season, Deadline reports. The character, who plays a major role as the story progresses, will be recast for future seasons.

An official reason for Cochrane's departure was not given, though she and her family said the decision was made "due to unforeseen circumstances." They added, “Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience."

Before landing the major role in the highly anticipated series, Cochrane starred as Jemima Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The performer also played Young Éponine in Les Misérables at Milton Keynes Theatre and was part of the choir in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In season one, Cochrane will star alongside twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley and Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley. Alastair Stout plays Ron, with Katherine Parkinson as their mother, Molly Weasley. Take a look at a photo of the Weasley family below.

The inaugural season will adapt the first title in the seven-volume book series, with subsequent seasons handling future installments. Season one will debut Christmas 2026, with the second season entering production this fall.

The official teaser trailer for the series debuted in March, breaking records to become the most-watched trailer in HBO and HBO Max history. Adapting the first book in the series, the series's first season will premiere Christmas 2026.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

The additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. A new score will be composed by Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HBO