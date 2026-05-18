Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies RAYE With 'Where the Hell Is Our Congress?'





Randy Rainbow has released a new parody music video of RAYE's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" The new release is titled "WHERE THE HELL IS OUR CONGRESS?" and takes on the big-band single while pleading with the US Congress to impeach Donald Trump.

The video takes jabs at Trump's current run in office, looking for Obama, Oprah, Gayle King, Bernie Sanders, and more to help save Americans from the President.

"Baby! Where the hell is our congress? What is taking them so long to impeach? Baby, where the hell is Chuck Schumer? Messin' round like a boomer. Tell him if you see him, baby, if you see him, tell him we're in hell."

The new parody video – which follows the recent Taylor Swift parody, "The Fate of Melanie" – comes in the long line of political music videos from Rainbow, also including Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees". The videos are also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles. The song also features Tom Jorgensen on drums.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.