Jessica Vosk Reveals 'Superfan' Snuck Backstage to Her Dressing Room

Beaches star Jessica Vosk has revealed that a "superfan" made their way backstage and into her dressing room following a recent performance of the Broadway musical. Vosk took to Instagram to share a video of her detailing the "scary encounter" at the Majestic Theatre over the weekend.

The Wicked alum revealed that the fan had snuck in with a group of guests that she was aware would be meeting her after the show. After about 10 minutes, the fan revealed that they were not part of the group like she had thought. They stated that they knew they were not supposed to be back there, but went on to share extensive details on how and why they went backstage.

In her video, Vosk stated how scary and disturbing it is when actors have are put into these situations.

"I don't know how it was all made to happen but it's really scary when this stuff happens because then it makes the actor feel ... put in a really crappy position. So I just want to say, please do not do that. I know I have not stage doored. This show is a huge lift for me and I have not had a day off and I have been going, going, going as much as I can. In order for me to be here to do this show, in which I am not offstage for a long time and be healthy, is so just shut down and go home and go to bed."

The comments on the post were filled with actors offering their support to Vosk, including Kristin Chenoweth, who revealed that the same thing had happened to her. Other voices of support included Jordan Fisher, Lea Salonga, Whitney White, Eva Noblezada, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.

"Please do not try and somehow sneak backstage to someone's dressing room backstage at a show," she concluded. "It's really scary for us. It might not feel scary to you, but it is for us."

About Beaches

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas