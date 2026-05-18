Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Cancels Performances Following Cyber Attack

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has alerted patrons that a cyber attack on its computer network may force the rescheduling of some upcoming performances.

The venue detected an attack on its network on Saturday and responded by taking its systems offline. The theater indicated that some performances would be rescheduled, though specific details had not yet been determined.

In its announcement, the theater told patrons it wanted to keep them informed that some upcoming performances and services would be rescheduled while it worked through a technical issue affecting its computer systems.

The theater explained that it had acted out of an abundance of caution in deciding to take systems offline after detecting an attack on part of its network, describing the move as the right step to ensure everything remained safe and secure going forward.

While the theater's website continued to list upcoming shows, patrons holding tickets to affected performances would be contacted directly by phone and email. The venue added that its team, working alongside outside experts, was operating around the clock to bring its systems safely back online, and that broader updates would be shared as they became available so patrons could plan ahead.

The cyber attack follows another recent disruption at the venue. Even before the network breach, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres had announced the cancellation of "Guys and Dolls" on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings due to an illness affecting cast members.