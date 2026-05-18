THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment

The Outsiders North American Tour has recouped its capitalization of $11,000,000 after 29 weeks on the road. The touring production has been seen by more than 548,915 patrons in 23 cities across North America since launching on September 17, 2025, at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY. The Broadway production recouped its investment in January 2026.

Tour dates are now announced through December 2027, including the show’s Canadian premiere in Toronto this summer. Check out the full tour route on BroadwayWorld.

“Bringing The Outsiders to audiences across North America has been an incredibly meaningful journey for everyone involved,” said producers Matthew Rego, Michael Rego, and Hank Unger of The Araca Group. “We’re deeply proud of the show’s success on the road and immensely grateful to the millions of theatergoers who have embraced it with such passion. What’s been most inspiring is seeing the powerful connection people of all ages are having with this story—night after night, in cities coast to coast they are experiencing The Outsiders with their families, friends, parents and grandparents. Knowing the broad impact The Outsiders is having across generations makes this milestone all the more rewarding.”

The North American Tour cast is led by Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Andrew Cekala as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy Curtis.

The touring company also features Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Dante D’Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Marina Palarca, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, and Johnathan Tanner.

Read the reviews for The Outsiders North American tour.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold-out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The Broadway production recouped its $22 million capitalization in the week ending December 28, 2025. The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.



The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel, Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington, Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs, Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O’Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.



The Outsiders is produced on tour by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, and is co-produced by Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, ASR Productions, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, GTR Productions, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, Jim & Emily Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Wavelength Productions, Rob O’Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Rachel Weinstein, Cornice Productions and La Jolla Playhouse.

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadway is now available at https://theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum.