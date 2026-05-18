Video: Inside Darren Criss' Final Performance in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Darren Criss played his final performance in Maybe Happy Ending on Sunday, May 17. The performance concluded with the production's "passing of the charger," before an emotional stage door visit from Criss. The Tony Award winner took his final bow in the musical alongside Claire Kwon, who will soon star in the production's North American tour.

Following Criss and Kwon's final bows, the passed the chargers to their replacements, Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt.

Criss then spoke to the audience, delivering a speech while looking back on his journey with the musical. He thanked the musical's company and fans, also leaving the door open for a potential return.

"Thank you Maybe Happy Ending for your warm embrace. I can't. I couldn't. I'll keep every part of you here in my mind so I won't be leaving you behind. And maybe we'll meet again sometime, but for now, I'm just going home to charge. Goodbye my room and goodbye fireflies. It was nice meeting you."

Following the performance, Criss greeted fans at the stage door. Instead of signing autographs and taking photos, he spoke to those who waited from the top of a car. He thanked everyone for their dedication to the musical and encouraged them to all move forward with kindness.

"I know you've come from far and wide, all around the world, a lot of different languages, a lot of different times you've returned over the year, returned to the show over the past year and a half. I'm so grateful for that and so I think I kind of left it all in there. I encourage you to come back and I really appreciate your support and your kindess."

Happy Ending, Back to the Future) will play the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway respectively, beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. They join the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Joining the Maybe Happy Ending company as the Standby for “Claire” are Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella, Take the Lead) and Cathy Ang (“And Just Like That”), who joins as a vacation cover. Savy Jackson is scheduled to perform the role of “Claire” for three weeks from August 4-22, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.