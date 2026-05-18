Tracee Ellis Ross Will Make Broadway Debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Six-time Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut this summer in Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre. Ross will begin performances Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and play through Sunday, August 9, 2026 – marking the fourth extension of the 2026 Tony-nominated Best Revival of A Play.

As previously announced, Mariska Hargitay will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing beginning on Tuesday, May 26 and continuing thorugh Sunday, July 5. The show’s current star, Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24.

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall). Read the reviews.

“I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for Every Brilliant Thing,” said Duncan MacMillan. “We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.”

Every Brilliant Thing has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which has now transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21, starring Tony Award® winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films), and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. As previously announced, Radcliffe plays his final performance on Sunday, May 24, and Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) will join the production on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, leading the show through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.

About Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is an award-winning actress, producer, founder, and CEO. For eight seasons, Ross starred in ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series BLACK-ISH, earning a Golden Globe Award, five NAACP Image Awards, and nominations for Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics' Choice Awards for her performance as “Rainbow Johnson.” Ross previously starred in the Emmy and GLAAD Award-nominated series “Girlfriends” for eight seasons. Past credits also include “Black Mirror,” the Oscar-winning drama American Fiction, HBO Max's The Family McMullen, and Amazon's Candy Cane Lane, which became the most-watched Amazon movie debut in the U.S.

Ross will next be seen in Season 2 of the Roku original series “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.” The first season set a record as Roku's most-watched unscripted original series. Season 2 will premiere later this Summer. Ross recently announced a multiyear first-look scripted and overall unscripted deal with Fox Entertainment Studios via her production company Joy Mill Entertainment, dedicated to creating entertaining, culture-bending stories centered around identity and joy.

Ross is the owner, founder, and co-CEO of PATTERN Beauty, the global multimillion-dollar hair & body care brand she created for the curly, coily & tight-textured community and everyBODY.



Ross has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the People's Choice Awards "Fashion Icon Award," induction as a Disney Legend by The Walt Disney Company, and WWD's first-ever Hollywood Trailblazer Award. Ross received honorary doctorates from Spelman College and her alma mater, Brown University.