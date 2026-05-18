DEATH BECOMES HER Sets Closing Date

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award winning and Grammy Award nominated musical, and the most nominated production of the 2024/2025 Broadway season, Death Becomes Her, will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, June 28, 2026 after 20 months, over 650 performances and 900,000 tickets sold at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Lowe Cunningham, SVP, Head of Creative & Strategy, Universal Theatrical Group said today on behalf of the producers, “Bringing Death Becomes Her to Broadway has been an incredible joy, and we are immensely proud of every artist, musician, crew member, and individual who helped make this show what it is. Night after night, it has been a thrill to watch audiences come together to laugh, celebrate, and embrace the wildly entertaining spirit of this production. We are deeply proud of what this show has brought into the world, and we are excited for its life to continue as it tours across the U.S. and beyond in the years ahead.”

Death Becomes Her will launch a multi-year North American tour this September at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

Death Becomes Her North American tour schedule:

CLEVELAND, OH 9/12/2026 10/3/2026 Playhouse Square

COLUMBUS, OH 10/6/2026 10/11/2026 Ohio Theatre

ST. LOUIS, MO 10/13/2026 10/25/2026 The Fabulous Fox

OMAHA, NE 10/27/2026 11/1/2026 Orpheum Theatre

NASHVILLE, TN 11/3/2026 11/8/2026 TPAC

DURHAM, NC 11/10/2026 11/15/2026 DPAC

ATLANTA, GA 11/17/2026 11/22/2026 The Fox Theatre

KNOXVILLE, TN 11/24/2026 11/29/2026 Tennessee Theatre

ORLANDO, FL 12/1/2026 12/6/2026 Dr. Phillips Center

TAMPA, FL 12/8/2026 12/13/2026 Straz

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 12/15/2026 12/27/2026 Broward Center for the Performing Arts

NAPLES, FL 12/29/2026 1/3/2027 Artis-Naples

GREENSBORO, NC 1/5/2027 1/10/2027 The Tanger Center

BOSTON, MA 1/12/2027 1/24/2027 Citizens Bank Opera House

PROVIDENCE, RI 1/26/2027 1/31/2027 Providence Performing Arts Center

BALTIMORE, MD 2/2/2027 2/7/2027 The Hippodrome Theatre

CHARLOTTE, NC 2/9/2027 2/14/2027 Blumenthal | Belk Theater

BUFFALO, NY 2/16/2027 2/21/2027 Shea's Performing Arts Center

PITTSBURGH, PA 2/23/2027 2/28/2027 Benedum Center

GRAND RAPIDS, MI 3/2/2027 3/7/2027 DeVos Performance Hall

LOUISVILLE, KY 3/9/2027 3/14/2027 Overture Center

MADISON, WI 3/16/2027 3/21/2027 Overture Hall

DETROIT, MI 3/23/2027 4/4/2027 Detroit Opera House

TULSA, OK 4/6/2027 4/11/2027 Tulsa Performing Arts Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 4/13/2027 4/18/2027 Civic Center Music Hall

HOUSTON, TX 4/20/2027 4/25/2027 The Hobby Center

AUSTIN, TX 4/27/2027 5/2/2027 Bass Concert Hall

SAN ANTONIO, TX 5/4/2027 5/9/2027 Majestic Theatre

DALLAS, TX 5/11/2027 5/23/2027 Music Hall at Fair Park

DENVER, CO 5/25/2027 6/6/2027 Buell Theatre

SAN FRANCSISCO, CA 6/9/2027 6/27/2027 Orpheum Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CA 7/6/2027 7/25/2027 Hollywood Pantages Theatre

COSTA MESA, CA 7/27/2027 8/8/2027 Segerstrom Center for the Arts

SAN DIEGO, CA 8/10/2027 8/15/2027 San Diego Civic Theatre

TEMPE, AZ 8/24/2027 8/29/2027 ASU Gammage

SACRAMENTO, CA 9/1/2027 9/5/2027 SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

For more information on the tour, visit https://deathbecomesher.com/tour/.

Death Becomes Her opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 21, 2025. Check out what the critics had to say.

Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024-2025 Season with 34 total nominations, including: 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, Five Drama Desk Award Nominations, Four Drama Leage Award Nominations, Two Chita Rivera Award Nominations, 10 Tony Award Nominations, and One GRAMMY Award Nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Death Becomes Her became a viral sensation on social media following the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, which has been streamed over 34 million times in North America and 16 million times elsewhere worldwide. A clip of Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard performing the album’s 16th track, “Hit Me,” went viral on TikTok—peaking at #2 on the TikTok Viral Chart and #13 on the TikTok 50 Chart—with 491,000 creator uses and over 2.7 billion total views to date. The track “Let’s Run Away Together” has also gained traction on the platform, inspiring over 10,000 videos using its audio.

The cast and creative team of Death Becomes Her made over 30 national television appearances during the Broadway run, completing interviews and musical performances on such programs as NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CBS’s Tony Awards, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, NBC’s TODAY (Four musical performances and multiple interview segments), CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fox’s SHERRI, Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live, ABC’s Nightline, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.

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Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony Award Nominee Marco Pennette, and an original score by Tony Award Nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe (Madeline Ashton), Tony Award Nominee Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Kate Bailey, Sarita Colón, Alexa DeBaar, Brayden Newby, Ximone Rose, Jonalyn Saxer, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Mitch Tobin, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, David Wright Jr., Warren Yang, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Kristine Covillo, Alex Hartman, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Justin O’Brien, Preston Perez, Amy Quanbeck, and Dee Roscioli.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!