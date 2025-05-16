Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Broadway Composer Charles Strouse Passes Away at 96
George Clooney’s GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK to Air Live on CNN
Video: Darren Criss Hopes to Boost the Battery Life of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Charlotte d’Amboise Will Return to CHICAGO; Sophie Carmen-Jones Extends
by Stephi Wild
Chicago will welcome back triple threat Charlotte d’Amboise in the role of Roxie Hart next week and Sophie Carmen-Jones extends in the role of Velma Kelly. Learn more here!. (more...)
George Salazar, Will Rolland, Will Connolly & More Set for BE MORE CHILL Reunion at Two River Theater
by Joshua Wright
Two River Theater will host Be More Chill 10th anniversary concerts on July 24–25 with original cast members including George Salazar, Will Roland, and Will Connolly. Tickets on sale May 20.. (more...)
Video: Jak Malone Performs 'Dear Bill' From OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Josh Sharpe
As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show's 'Broadway Hour,' Operation Mincemeat star and Tony nominee Jak Malone took the stage to perform 'Dear Bill' from the new Broadway musical. Watch the performance now!. (more...)
Video: DEAD OUTLAW Cast Performs 'Something From Nothing' and 'Normal' on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
As part of The Today Show's ongoing Broadway showcase, the cast of Dead Outlaw visited the morning show to perform a selection of songs from the musical. Watch them now!. (more...)
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Performs 'Like A Rolling Stone'
by Josh Sharpe
PBS Great Performances has just shared a clip from the live capture of the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. In the video, Elizabeth (Mare Winningham) and the cast of the show perform Bob Dylan's 'Like A Rolling Stone.' Watch it now!. (more...)
