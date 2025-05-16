Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 16, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Broadway Composer Charles Strouse Passes Away at 96

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Charles Strouse, 96, the celebrated and multi-award-winning American film, television, and Broadway musical composer, responsible for such legendary songs as “Put on a Happy Face,” “Tomorrow,” “Those Were the Days,” and many others, died at his home in New York City on May 15.

George Clooney’s GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK to Air Live on CNN

by Joshua Wright

George Clooney’s Broadway debut, Good Night, and Good Luck, will be broadcast live on CNN on June 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern as the network airs the penultimate performance of the critically acclaimed play. The broadcast will include special coverage before and after the show, focusing on the themes of the production and the current state of journalism.





Video: Darren Criss Hopes to Boost the Battery Life of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as Darren Criss chats more about the joys of creating a new character, why this role in Maybe Happy Ending means so much to him, and so much more.. (more...)

Charlotte d’Amboise Will Return to CHICAGO; Sophie Carmen-Jones Extends

by Stephi Wild

Chicago will welcome back triple threat Charlotte d’Amboise in the role of Roxie Hart next week and Sophie Carmen-Jones extends in the role of Velma Kelly. Learn more here!. (more...)

George Salazar, Will Rolland, Will Connolly & More Set for BE MORE CHILL Reunion at Two River Theater

by Joshua Wright

Two River Theater will host Be More Chill 10th anniversary concerts on July 24–25 with original cast members including George Salazar, Will Roland, and Will Connolly. Tickets on sale May 20.. (more...)

Video: Jak Malone Performs 'Dear Bill' From OPERATION MINCEMEAT

by Josh Sharpe

As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show's 'Broadway Hour,' Operation Mincemeat star and Tony nominee Jak Malone took the stage to perform 'Dear Bill' from the new Broadway musical. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

Video: DEAD OUTLAW Cast Performs 'Something From Nothing' and 'Normal' on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

As part of The Today Show's ongoing Broadway showcase, the cast of Dead Outlaw visited the morning show to perform a selection of songs from the musical. Watch them now!. (more...)

Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Performs 'Like A Rolling Stone'

by Josh Sharpe

PBS Great Performances has just shared a clip from the live capture of the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. In the video, Elizabeth (Mare Winningham) and the cast of the show perform Bob Dylan's 'Like A Rolling Stone.' Watch it now!. (more...)

