Charlotte d’Amboise Will Return to CHICAGO; Sophie Carmen-Jones Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago will welcome back triple threat Charlotte d’Amboise in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, May 26 and Sophie Carmen-Jones extends in the role of “Velma Kelly” through Sunday, August 10 at the Ambassador Theatre.

About Charlotte d’Amboise

She is thrilled to be revisiting her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago in which she won the Ovations Award, the Drama Critics Award, and the Bay Area Theatre Award for best actress in a musical. She has been nominated for two Tony Awards for Cassie in A Chorus Line and Jerome Robbins Broadway. Most recently she played Fastrada in PIPPIN (Outer Critics nomination and the Fred Astaire Award). Other Bway credits include Damn Yankees ( Fred Astaire Award), Sweet Charity (Fred Astaire Award), Contact, Company, Song & Dance, and CATS. She stared in The film Every Little Step, Frances Ha, “Law & Order.” She's a huge advocate for the Arts, teaching and mentoring young students in musical theatre.

Most recently, Sophie Carmen-Jones appeared as Nini in Moulin Rouge! West End: Nini in Moulin Rouge! (original cast), Francine in Jersey Boys, Viva Forever! (original cast), Wicked, We Will Rock You. UK Tour: Velma Kelly in Chicago. Television: “One Day” (Netflix), “Dark Money” (BBC), “Cleaning Up” (ITV), “White Gold” (BBC), “Unforgotten” (ITV). Film: The Kiss of The Spider Woman, The Little Mermaid, Death on the Nile, Cinderella, Rocketman, Cats, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast. @sophiecarmenjones

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Ashley Graham as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.