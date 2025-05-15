George Clooney’s GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK to Air Live on CNN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Clooney’s Broadway debut, Good Night, and Good Luck, will be broadcast live on CNN on June 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern as the network airs the penultimate performance of the critically acclaimed play. The broadcast will include special coverage before and after the show, focusing on the themes of the production and the current state of journalism.

This is a historic Broadway first as never before has a live performance of a play ever been televised.

The play, adapted from the 2005 film co-written and directed by Clooney, dramatizes television journalist Edward R. Murrow’s historic clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare. It began performances on Broadway in March and has become one of the standout productions of the 2024-25 season.

Mr. Clooney commented, “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone.”

“Good Night, and Good Luck is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism,” said Chairman and CEO of CNN, Mark Thompson. “It’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about.”

Clooney, who portrays Murrow on stage, has been nominated for a Tony Award for the role. He co-wrote the play with longtime collaborator Grant Heslov, and the two serve as lead producers. Clooney previously appeared in the film as CBS executive Fred Friendly.

Following the live CNN broadcast, the performance is expected to be available to stream, though details about streaming platforms have not yet been finalized.