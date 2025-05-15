Video: Jak Malone Performs 'Dear Bill' From OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show's 'Broadway Hour,' Operation Mincemeat star and Tony nominee Jak Malone took the stage to perform "Dear Bill" from the new Broadway musical. Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the Golden Theatre. It has received 4 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.’ Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London’s most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the "Mincefluencers."