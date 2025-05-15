Video: DEAD OUTLAW Cast Performs 'Something From Nothing' and 'Normal' on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of The Today Show's ongoing Broadway showcase, the cast of Dead Outlaw visited the morning show to perform a selection of songs from the musical. Before taking the stage to perform "Something From Nothing," the hosts spoke to Tony-nominated actor Andrew Durand, who plays the titular outlaw.

"I love this character. He's such a great antihero. He's not a great guy but you want him to succeed because we all have that grain of humanity in us and you want that for him. He never quite gets it in life, and his afterlife turns out to be even bigger and more exciting than the time that he was alive." Watch the cast also perform the song "Normal" in another segment below.

With a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and direction by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw is nominated for 7 Tony Awards and is currently playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

The show stars Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel, all of whom are nominated for their performances, along with Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.