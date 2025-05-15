George Salazar, Will Rolland, Will Connolly & More Set for BE MORE CHILL Reunion at Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ has announced a 10th anniversary concert celebration of Be More Chill, the breakout Broadway musical that premiered on its stage in 2015. The concerts will be held on July 24 and 25 at 8PM in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, reuniting original cast members from both the Two River and Broadway productions.

Created by composer Joe Iconis and book writer Joe Tracz, Be More Chill is based on the novel by Ned Vizzini and was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater. The show was directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock.

Performers confirmed for the anniversary concert include Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Will Connolly, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris, Will Roland, George Salazar, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. Additional cast members will be announced.

“Be More Chill holds a special place in Two River history,” said Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Beloved by audiences here, on Broadway, and around the world, we are thrilled to mark this special occasion by welcoming the Joes, Iconis and Tracz, back to Red Bank.”

“Be More Chill is a show that changed my life in countless ways,” said Joe Iconis. “I don't know where I'd be had Two River not taken a chance on me many years ago and I am so thrilled to celebrate ten years of this misfit musical on the stage where it was first performed.”

In addition to the concerts, an In the Know conversation event will take place on July 23 at 8PM, featuring Iconis and company members in discussion with Waldman. This event is free to the public with reservations available online.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Tuesday, May 20 at noon. A limited number of $35 tickets will be available for patrons under 35. Full details and ticketing information are available at tworivertheater.org.

A post-show meet-and-greet with Joe Iconis will also be available following the July 24 performance, for an additional purchase.

Since its Two River debut, Be More Chill has gained international acclaim, with a Broadway run in 2019, a Tony nomination for Best Original Score, and productions in London and Tokyo. The show’s cast recordings have been streamed over half a billion times.

For more information about the theater’s newly announced 2025–2026 season and subscription packages, visit tworivertheater.org/season-subscriptions.