Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 13, 2025

First Standings Announced for the 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

by BWW Awards

The first standings have been released for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)

2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- The Full List

by Stephi Wild

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Check out the full list here!. (more...)

WANTED, Formerly Titled GUN & POWDER, Will Open on Broadway in 2026

by Stephi Wild

WANTED, the musical formerly known as Gun & Powder, will take a Broadway bow in 2026. The show ran at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2024. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL to Make North American Premiere in Provo, Utah

by Joshua Wright

The Osmonds: A New Musical will receive its North American premiere at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo, Utah, beginning March 12, 2026. Tickets go on sale May 12, 2025.. (more...)

HAMILTON's Ham4Ham to Return With Jinkx Monsoon, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

by Michael Major

In honor of the tenth anniversary of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the return of Ham4Ham! Pirates! star Jinkx Monsoon, Darren Criss and Helen J Shen of Maybe Happy Ending, and the cast of Buena Vista Social Club will be attending.. (more...)

Jamie Lloyd Says Directing Timothée Chalamet as HAMLET 'Would Be a Dream Come True'

by Josh Sharpe

Amid his success with the Tony-nominated Sunset Boulevard, director Jamie Lloyd is looking ahead to possible collaborations, naming Timothée Chalamet and Ayo Edebiri as performers he hopes to work with.. (more...)

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Sets Final Extension Through Late June

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club will present a final two-week extension for Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. Learn more!. (more...)

Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More to Star in BULL DURHAM Developmental Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse will present a private reading of the new musical Bull Durham, which will open the theater’s upcoming 2025-2026 season. Learn more about the reading here!. (more...)

WICKED Movie Concert Special Coming to NBC and Peacock This November

by Josh Sharpe

Thrillifying news! It has been announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will include appearances from Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and other special guests.. (more...)

