HAMILTON's Ham4Ham to Return With Jinkx Monsoon, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of the tenth anniversary of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the return of Ham4Ham! The Hamilton creator took to Instagram to announce the event, set to take place tomorrow, May 13, at 4:00 pm, outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre. For those who can't make it in person, the Hamilton Instagram account will be livestreaming.

The post seemingly confirms that Pirates! the Penzance Musical's Jinkx Monsoon will be in attendance, as well as Darren Criss and Helen J Shen of Maybe Happy Ending, and the cast of Buena Vista Social Club.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.