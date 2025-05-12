First Standings Announced for the 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

The first standings have been released for BroadwayWorld's 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

There's 22 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 26%

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 18%

Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 17%

John Logan - Swept Away - 10%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 7%

Bob Martin - BOOP! The Musical - 6%

Itamar Moses - Dead Outlaw - 3%

Lisa Loomer - Real Women Have Curves - 3%

Rick Elice, Bob Martin - Smash - 3%

Warren Leight, Isaac Oliver - Just in Time - 2%

Best Choreography

Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 19%

Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14%

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 14%

David Neumann - Swept Away - 10%

Joshua Bergasse - Smash - 6%

Fabian Aloise - Sunset Boulevard - 6%

Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club - 5%

Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP - Redwood - 5%

Shannon Lewis - Just in Time - 3%

Sergio Trujillo - Real Women Have Curves - 3%

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22%

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 16%

Susan Hilferty - Swept Away - 8%

Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 8%

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending - 6%

Enver Chakartash - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Toni-Leslie James - Redwood - 2%

Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary! - 2%

Anita Yavich - Floyd Collins - 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 19%

Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her - 14%

Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 14%

Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 12%

Michael Mayer - Swept Away - 11%

Tina Landau - Redwood - 6%

Tina Landau - Floyd Collins - 4%

Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 3%

George C. Wolfe - Gypsy - 2%

Susan Stroman - Smash - 2%

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17%

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 17%

Stephen Daldry - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 12%

Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12%

Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Phylicia Rashad - Purpose - 4%

Sam Mendes - The Hills of California - 4%

David Cromer - Good Night, and Good Luck - 4%

Kenny Leon - Our Town - 4%

Kenny Leon - Othello - 4%

Best Ensemble

Operation Mincemeat - 21%

Swept Away - 11%

Death Becomes Her - 11%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 7%

BOOP! The Musical - 7%

Maybe Happy Ending - 4%

Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Redwood - 4%

Sunset Boulevard - 4%

Floyd Collins - 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - Swept Away - 10%

Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 7%

Christopher Sieber - Death Becomes Her - 5%

Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 5%

Joy Woods - Gypsy - 4%

Michelle Williams - Death Becomes Her - 3%

Jinkx Monsoon - Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 3%

David Thaxton - Sunset Boulevard - 3%

Ainsley Melham - BOOP! The Musical - 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 8%

Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 4%

Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4%

Alison Jaye - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 4%

Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 3%

Gabby Beans - Romeo + Juliet - 3%

Fina Strazza - John Proctor is the Villain - 3%

Kieran Culkin - Glengarry Glen Ross - 3%

Morgan Scott - John Proctor is the Villain - 3%

Bill Burr - Glengarry Glen Ross - 2%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 16%

John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12%

Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 9%

Idina Menzel - Redwood - 8%

Audra McDonald - Gypsy - 7%

Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her - 6%

Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins - 6%

Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 5%

David Cumming - Operation Mincemeat - 5%

Jasmine Amy Rogers - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%

Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 11%

Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11%

Sadie Sink - John Proctor is the Villain - 9%

Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 7%

George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck - 4%

Rachel Zegler - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Denzel Washington - Othello - 3%

Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face - 3%

Jake Gyllenhaal - Othello - 3%

Best Lighting Design

Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 16%

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 11%

Kevin Adams - Swept Away - 11%

Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 11%

Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her - 10%

Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 8%

Scott Zielinski - Redwood - 5%

Isabella Byrd - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Scott Zielinski, Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins - 3%

Philip S. Rosenberg - BOOP! The Musical - 3%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - 19%

Hamilton - 14%

Hadestown - 13%

Six - 9%

The Outsiders - 7%

Cabaret - 7%

& Juliet - 5%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 4%

The Book of Mormon - 4%

The Lion King - 4%

Best Musical

Operation Mincemeat - 22%

Death Becomes Her - 19%

Maybe Happy Ending - 17%

Swept Away - 12%

Redwood - 6%

BOOP! The Musical - 6%

Real Women Have Curves - 3%

Smash - 3%

Dead Outlaw - 2%

Buena Vista Social Club - 2%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 17%

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%

Ragtime - New York City Center - 11%

Annie - Theatre at Madison Square Garden - 10%

The Jonathan Larson Project - Orpheum Theatre New York - 8%

Urinetown - New York City Center - 8%

Teeth - New World Stages - 6%

Titanic - New York City Center - 6%

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! - New World Stages - 3%

The Big Gay Jamboree - Orpheum Theatre New York - 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15%

Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 8%

Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6%

All Nighter - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 5%

Becoming Eve - Harry De Jur Playhouse / Abrons Arts Center - 5%

Here There Are Blueberries - New York Theatre Workshop - 3%

Ghosts - Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre - 3%

Conversations With Mother - Theater555 - 3%

SHIT. MEET. FAN. - Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space - 3%

Woof! - Harry De Jur Playhouse / Abrons Arts Center - 2%

Best Orchestrations

Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 18%

Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 13%

Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 11%

Doug Besterman - Death Becomes Her - 10%

David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 8%

Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins - 6%

Kate Diaz - Redwood - 6%

Doug Besterman - BOOP! The Musical - 4%

Daryl Waters - Gypsy - 3%

Branford Marsalis - A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical - 3%

Best Original Score

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 25%

Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 21%

Julia Mattison, Noel Carey - Death Becomes Her - 19%

Kate Diaz, Tina Landau - Redwood - 8%

David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 7%

David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna - Dead Outlaw - 5%

Joy Huerta, Benjamin Velez - Real Women Have Curves - 5%

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman - Smash - 5%

Elton John, Jake Shears - Tammy Faye - 3%

Best Play

Oh, Mary! - 30%

John Proctor Is the Villain - 20%

Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 16%

The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%

Good Night, and Good Luck - 6%

The Hills of California - 4%

Purpose - 3%

Cult of Love - 3%

English - 3%

The Roommate - 3%

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard - 33%

Gypsy - 24%

Floyd Collins - 14%

Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 12%

Once Upon A Mattress - 8%

Elf The Musical - 6%

The Last Five Years - 4%

Best Revival of a Play

Romeo + Juliet - 44%

Yellow Face - 17%

Our Town - 12%

Glengarry Glen Ross - 9%

Othello - 9%

Eureka Day - 9%

Home - 1%

Best Scenic Design

Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 17%

Rachel Hauck - Swept Away - 13%

Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 13%

Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11%

Miriam Buether, 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10%

Jason Ardizzone-West - Redwood - 6%

dots - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

AMP, Teresa Williams - John Proctor Is the Villain - 3%

David Rockwell - BOOP! The Musical - 2%

dots - Floyd Collins - 2%

Best Sound Design

Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 15%

John Shivers - Swept Away - 13%

Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 10%

Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10%

Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 8%

Peter Hylenski - Death Becomes Her - 8%

Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins - 5%

Jonathan Deans - Redwood - 4%

Cody Spencer - Romeo + Juliet - 4%

Gareth Owen - BOOP! The Musical - 3%

Best Touring Production

Wicked - 9%

SIX - 9%

Hadestown - 9%

Come From Away - 8%

Hamilton - 7%

Les Misérables - 7%

Beetlejuice - 6%

& Juliet - 5%

Parade - 4%

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 3%

