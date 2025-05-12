Carmen Cusack, Nik Walker and More to Star in BULL DURHAM Developmental Reading

The musical will open Paper Mill Playhouse's 2025-2026 season.
Paper Mill Playhouse will present a private reading of the new musical Bull Durham, which will open the theater’s upcoming 2025-2026 season, on Friday, May 16 in New York City.
Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and adapted by its original screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.
The production will be choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. Vadim Feichtner serves as music supervisor. The stage manager is Matthew Lacey and the casting director is Eric Woodall, CSA. The production is produced in association with LKB Productions.
The cast for the reading includes Carmen Cusack (Annie Savoy), Nik Walker (Crash Davis), Melvin Abston (Larry), Ashlyn Maddox (Millie), James Moye (Skip), Andrew Poston (Jimmy), Will Savarese (Nuke LaLoosh), and Nick Wyman (Uncle Roy), with Tre’ Booker, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Sterling Nelson Jones, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Michael Olaribigbe, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.
Videos