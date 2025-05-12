WANTED, Formerly Titled GUN & POWDER, Will Open on Broadway in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WANTED, the musical formerly known as Gun & Powder, will take a Broadway bow in 2026. TRATE Productions’ Robyn and Evan Coles have also been added to the producing team and Chelsey Arce as their choreographer. A workshop for WANTED will take place in June of this year.

Under its previous name Gun & Powder, WANTED ran at Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 - May 5, 2024. Check out photos here and review what the critics had to say.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the new title WANTED as we head toward Broadway,” said P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin) and TRATE Productions (Robyn Coles and Evan Coles). “This project has grown and evolved over the past few years, and we feel this new title best reflects the musical and story in its final form. Following our run at Paper Mill Playhouse, we believe the show’s story of resilience and perseverance is timelier than ever, and we remain committed to championing this bold, original, and action-packed new musical.”

Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas. A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, WANTED is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

WANTED (previously Gun & Powder) features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke), music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN’T NO MO’), choreography by Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd 2023 revival, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and music direction by Austin Cook (Some Like It Hot).

Additional creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.