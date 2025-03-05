Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, March 5
MAMMA MIA! Will Return to Broadway This Summer
See Which Celebs Are Coming to Broadway in Spring 2025
Photos: WICKED Welcomes Lencia Kebede, Allie Trimm, and More
Watch: Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis Announce the Olivier Award Nominations
by Stephi Wild
Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis will announce the nominations for the 2025 Olivier Awards today, Tuesday 4 March at 7 AM EST. Watch live on BroadwayWorld here!. (more...)
Kolton Krouse to Forgo Participation in DEATH BECOMES HER Bows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Femme nonbinary performer Kolton Krouse, who is currently in the ensemble of Death Becomes Her on Broadway has taken to Instagram to share that they will no longer be participating in the production's final bows. Learn more.. (more...)
PHANTOM Moves Closer to New York City Return, Announcement Imminent?
by Stephi Wild
The Phantom of the Opera may be getting closer to its New York City return as mailing list subscribers received a note hinting at a possible future announcement. Learn more here!. (more...)
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, GIANTS, THE YEARS, and More Nominated For 2025 Olivier Awards; Full List!
by Stephi Wild
The nominations have been announced for the Olivier Awards 2025. Among the nominees are Fiddler on the Roof, Giants, and The Years. Check out the full list of nominees here!. (more...)
Video: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Sing from MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
The cast of Maybe Happy Ending recently appeared on The Tonight Show! The cast, including Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi, performed a medley of 'Why Love?' and 'When You're In Love.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
