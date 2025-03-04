Watch: Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis Announce the Olivier Award Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis will announce the nominations for the 2025 Olivier Awards today, Tuesday 4 March at 7 AM EST. Watch live on BroadwayWorld below!

Plus, stay tuned for the full list of nominations!

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Beverley Knight and Billy Porter will host this year's Olivier Awards, set to be presented at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 6 April.

First established in 1976, this year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984. Returning to the creative team are Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of hit West End shows MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, for a third year as Creative Show Director, alongside renowned conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine (Wicked, Cats, Miss Saigon) for the second year, with orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2025 are now on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders via priceless.com.