Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 4, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, March 5

SUMO opens at the Public Theater

Photo Exclusive: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stops By THE TONIGHT SHOW Starring Jimmy Fallon

by A.A. Cristi

Tune- in tonight, Monday, March 3rd at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 pm CT, to catch the cast of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC. Check out exclusive photos of their visit!

Best Broadway Shows in 2025- What's Coming!

by Sidney Paterra

2025 is here at last, and all eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season! Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2025.

Photos: Sarah Snook Is Getting Ready for Her Broadway Debut

by Bruce Glikas

Rehearsals are underway for The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook and adapted, written and directed by Kip Williams. Check out photos from their meet and greet.

Interview: Florencia Cuenca Makes Broadway History in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

by David Clarke

For many immigrants, the path to Broadway boards is filled with obstacles that go far beyond talent and perseverance. This spring, Florencia Cuenca will make history with Broadway debut in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL.. (more...)

Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Behind the Scenes Photos

by Stephi Wild

To mark the 60th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music film – which premiered on March 2, 1965 – 60 rare, behind-the-scenes photos from the 20th Century Fox archive have been released.. (more...)

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Hold Virtual Open Call For Off-Broadway Run

by Michael Major

Heathers the Musical is holding a virtual open call for its upcoming Off-Broadway run. The production is searching for performers for all principal and ensemble roles, including Veronica Sawyer, the three Heathers, Jason 'JD' Dean, and more.. (more...)

SWEPT AWAY Original Cast Will Reunite For One-Night-Only Concert

by Stephi Wild

The original Broadway cast of Swept Away will perform a reunion concert next month! The one-night-only performance will feature the cast performing songs from the production.. (more...)

Broadway Box Office Analysis- February 2025

by Ben Waterhouse

February is typically one of the slowest months of the year for Broadway. The first two weeks were included in this year’s Broadway Week discounts, where even the longer running shows that do not typically sell discounted tickets run some special deals. In spite of the cold weather this season was a significant improvement from last year, with the total gross as a whole being up well over 20% for the month compared to February 2024. . (more...)

LEMPICKA Will Open in Seoul, South Korea in 2026

by Stephi Wild

Lempicka is headed to Seoul, South Korea in 2026! It has been noted that the musical will be translated into Korean for this production. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

BOOP! THE MUSICAL Launches Weekly Lottery Beginning Today

by Stephi Wild

Hoping to get your hands on discount tickets to BOOP! The Musical? Now's your chance! The new Broadway production will offer four weekly lottery drawings to win $49 tickets during preview performances only.. (more...)

KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Sets PBS Premiere

by Josh Sharpe

The recent West End revival of Kiss Me, Kate starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block, will be airing on PBS as part of the channel's Great Performances lineup. The PBS premiere is set for Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET. . (more...)

Video: Jennifer Holliday Performs Iconic DREAMGIRLS Song With Broken Microphone

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Jennifer Holliday singing 'I Am Changing' from Dreamgirls to a packed audience on a cruise after her microphone cut out. Holliday's mic stopped working just before the song's final verse.. (more...)

Lilli Cooper

Other birthdays on this date include:

Will Hochman

Laura Michelle Kelly

Patricia Heaton

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!