KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Sets PBS Premiere

The recent West End revival of Kiss Me, Kate starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block, will be airing on PBS as part of the channel's Great Performances lineup. The PBS premiere is set for Friday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The production previously screened in U. S. movie theaters in November of 2024 after closing at London's Barbican Theatre on September 14.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Yellow Face and the Broadway production of Girl from the North Country have also been announced to air on PBS. Learn more about the upcoming broadcast of David Henry Hwang's play here and the Bob Dylan musical here.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson