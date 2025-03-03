Video: Jennifer Holliday Performs Iconic DREAMGIRLS Song With Broken Microphone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A broken microphone can't stop Jennifer Holliday's signature powerhouse vocals. While performing an iconic Dreamgirls song in concert to a packed audience on a cruise, Holliday's microphone cut out, leading her to perform the end of "I Am Changing" acoustically.

While performing on the VACAYA LGBT+ Vacations cruise, Holliday's mic stopped working just before the song's final verse. She continued to perform the song for the full audience without any amplification, bringing the crowd to their feet by the end.

Jennifer Holliday was most recently seen on Broadway in Chicago as Matron 'Mama' Morton and The Color Purple as Shug Avery. Her iconic portrayal of Effie “Melody” White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls earned her a Grammy Award for her performance of the show-stopping “And I am Telling You, I’m Not Going” and a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include Grease as Teen Angel.