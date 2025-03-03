Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Celebrates 60th Anniversary With Behind the Scenes Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To mark the 60th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music film – which premiered on March 2, 1965 – 60 rare, behind-the-scenes photos from the 20th Century Fox archive have been released on the Rodgers & Hammerstein website. These photos were captured during the filming of the movie in 1964 – both on location in Salzburg, Austria and on set in Los Angeles.

Check out the photos HERE.

As previously announced, a newly restored and remastered version of the film in 4K UHD will be released in 2025. The Walt Disney Film Restoration team has worked for nine months to digitally enhance the film, cleaning up dirt, warping and film grain issues to deliver the film in enhanced visual and audio glory. Release dates are forthcoming.

In addition, the film soundtrack will be released this spring as a special-edition Amazon Exclusive pressing on “Edelweiss White” vinyl. Collectors and fans alike can revisit the magic of this beloved album, including enduring favorites like "Edelweiss," "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," "So Long, Farewell," title track "The Sound of Music," and so many more. The vinyl is now available to pre-order HERE and set for release on May 2.

In The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who leaves the convent and becomes a governess to the seven unruly children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Her warmth, charm and songs soon win the hearts of the children and their father. But when the threat of war rises, Maria is forced to attempt a daring escape with her new family. A five-time Oscar®-winning classic, and one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, The Sound of Music features unforgettable Rodgers & Hammerstein treasures like “Edelweiss,” ”My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Do-Re-Mi.”

About The Sound of Music

On March 2, 1965, 20th Century Fox premiered the movie version of The Sound of Music, directed by Robert Wise and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, at the Rivoli Theatre in New York City, where it played for a record-setting 93 weeks. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.” It remains one of the most popular movie musicals ever made, featuring unforgettable Rodgers & Hammerstein favorites like “Edelweiss, “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music.” The Sound of Music won five Academy Awards in 1966, including Best Picture.