SWEPT AWAY Original Cast Will Reunite For One-Night-Only Concert

The original Broadway cast of Swept Away will perform a reunion concert next month! The one-night-only performance will feature the cast performing songs from the production, with music from folk-rock group The Avett Brothers, at Bowery Ballroom on Monday, April 28 at 7 PM.

“When the opportunity arose to reunite and revisit these songs, we jumped at the chance,” said Swept Away director Michael Mayer.

Tony Award nominee Stark Sands added, “This concert is just one of the many ways Swept Away, and the score of The Avett Brothers, will continue reaching audiences. We can’t wait to be part of that journey once again.”

The Swept Away Reunion Concert will feature performances from Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall and the original Broadway Swept Away ensemble and swings.

Live on Broadway, Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, starred Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.

Swept Away on Broadway featured a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).

The Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was released on February 7 and will receive a double vinyl release on Friday, April 25 on Joy Machine Records.