BOOP! THE MUSICAL Launches Weekly Lottery Beginning Today

Hoping to get your hands on discount tickets to BOOP! The Musical? Now's your chance! The new Broadway production will offer four weekly lottery drawings to win $49 tickets during preview performances only.

Patrons can enter the lottery at rush.telecharge.com.

First Drawing: Starting today, patrons can enter the lottery drawing to win $49 tickets (including fees) for performances from March 11 through March 15. Winners will be notified on Friday, March 7.

Second Drawing: Starting March 10, patrons can enter the lottery drawing to win $49 tickets (including fees) for) for performances March 17 through March 22. Winners will be notified on Friday, March 14.

Third Drawing: Starting March 17, patrons can enter the lottery drawing to win $49 tickets (including fees) for performances March 24 through March 29. Winners will be notified on Friday, March 21.

Fourth Drawing: Starting March 24, patrons can enter the lottery drawing to win $49 tickets (including fees) for performances March 31 to April 3.

About BOOP! The Musical

Following a critically acclaimed engagement in Chicago a year ago, previews of BOOP! The Musical will begin on March 11, 2025. The new family musical will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The principal cast of BOOP! is led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan (Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster (“You’re The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam) and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), scenic design; Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire), lighting design; Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), sound design; Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (Back to the Future), projection design; Emmy Award®-winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), hair and wig design; Michael Clifton (Gypsy), makeup design; OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (Once Upon a Mattress), illusions design; The Huber Marionettes (Suspended Animation), marionette design; Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (A Wonderful World), music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Orchestrations; Rick Fox (The Who’s TOMMY), music director; and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (A Wonderful World), dance music arrangements. Casting is by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Tara Rubin, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.