Photo Exclusive: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stops By THE TONIGHT SHOW Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tune- in tonight, Monday, March 3rd at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 pm CT, to catch the cast of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC. Check out exclusive photos of their visit ahead of the broadcast!

Stars Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi will perform “Why Love" and "When You’re in Love" from the acclaimed new musical, marking their first performance on a late night program and the first national TV performance of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC