LEMPICKA Will Open in Seoul, South Korea in 2026

Lempicka is headed to Seoul, South Korea in 2026! The musical's composer and co-writer, Matt Gould, shared a video on social media, with a caption stating, "We do not control the world. We control one flat rectangle of canvas at a time. This TIME next year—LEMPICKA, SEOUL."

It has been noted that the musical will be translated into Korean for this production. Further details have yet to be revealed at this time.

Lempicka is a stage musical based on the life of Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka (1898–1980). The musical features music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, with a book by Gould and Kreitzer from an original concept by Kreitzer.

About Lempicka

Lempicka opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 14, 2024 and closed on May 19, 2024 following 41 performances.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The Broadway production starred Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, with Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.

The creative team for Lempicka featured Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Additional members of the creative team for Lempicka include Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.