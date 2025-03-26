Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, March 27

World Theatre Day!

The Picture of Dorian Gray opens on Broadway

Floyd Collins begins previews on Broadway

Friday, March 28

Stranger Things- The First Shadow begins previews on Broadway

Good and Dead: David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna Unpack the Music of DEAD OUTLAW

by Joey Mervis

We continue Notes on a Score with the creators of one of Broadway's most anticipated new musicals, Dead Outlaw- David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. They recently sat down with BroadwayWorld at A.R.T./New York to unpack the show's opening number, 'Dead'.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

by Joey Mervis

The music plays on at the Schoenfeld Theatre! Just last week, Buena Vista Social Club celebrated its opening night. Go inside the celebration!

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Hitting Theaters This Fall

by Josh Sharpe

Kiss of the Spider Woman, the much-anticipated movie musical, has officially landed a distributor and release date. The film is expected to hit theaters this fall in conjunction with awards season.. (more...)

Carly Rae Jepsen Is Writing A Musical; Ann Harada Shares Look Inside Reading

by Michael Major

Carly Rae Jepsen is writing a musical, seemingly confirmed by her former Cinderella co-star Ann Harada. In a new social media post, Harada shared a photo from the reading, revealing that she is in the cast.. (more...)

Chita Rivera's New York House Put on the Market

by Michael Major

The late Chita Rivera's house in Blauvelt, NY has been put on the market. In a new real estate listing, the property was 'lovingly maintained' by the Tony-winning Broadway legend.. (more...)

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Extends for Two More Weeks

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, has extended for two more weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

by Stephi Wild

Following a sold-out first week of previews, John Proctor is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower and starring Sadie Sink, has been extended for two weeks. Learn more here!. (more...)

Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck

by Joey Mervis

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will join the Broadway cast of Cabaret for a limited 16-week run starting on March 31. Watch in this video as they chat more about their new Broadway gig!. (more...)

Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Rehearse 'Whistle While You Work' From SNOW WHITE

by Michael Major

Rachel Zegler has shared a video of herself and the cast of Snow White rehearsing 'Whistle While You Work' on a B-stage rehearsal room. Featuring choreography by Mandy Moore, the video shows dancers standing in for the seven dwarves.. (more...)

Jonathan Groff

Other birthdays on this date include:

Anais Mitchell

Keira Knightly

Diana Ross

Michael Imperioli

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!