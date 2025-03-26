Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 26, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 26, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/23/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Starring Clooney Tops the List
Good and Dead: David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna Unpack the Music of DEAD OUTLAW
Video: Inside Opening Night of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie Hitting Theaters This Fall
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman, the much-anticipated movie musical, has officially landed a distributor and release date. The film is expected to hit theaters this fall in conjunction with awards season.. (more...)
Carly Rae Jepsen Is Writing A Musical; Ann Harada Shares Look Inside Reading
by Michael Major
Carly Rae Jepsen is writing a musical, seemingly confirmed by her former Cinderella co-star Ann Harada. In a new social media post, Harada shared a photo from the reading, revealing that she is in the cast.. (more...)
Chita Rivera's New York House Put on the Market
by Michael Major
The late Chita Rivera's house in Blauvelt, NY has been put on the market. In a new real estate listing, the property was 'lovingly maintained' by the Tony-winning Broadway legend.. (more...)
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Extends for Two More Weeks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, has extended for two more weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks
by Stephi Wild
Following a sold-out first week of previews, John Proctor is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower and starring Sadie Sink, has been extended for two weeks. Learn more here!. (more...)
Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck
by Joey Mervis
Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will join the Broadway cast of Cabaret for a limited 16-week run starting on March 31. Watch in this video as they chat more about their new Broadway gig!. (more...)
Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Rehearse 'Whistle While You Work' From SNOW WHITE
by Michael Major
Rachel Zegler has shared a video of herself and the cast of Snow White rehearsing 'Whistle While You Work' on a B-stage rehearsal room. Featuring choreography by Mandy Moore, the video shows dancers standing in for the seven dwarves.. (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Anais Mitchell
Keira Knightly
Diana Ross
Michael Imperioli
