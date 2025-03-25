Carly Rae Jepsen Is Writing A Musical; Ann Harada Shares Look Inside Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carly Rae Jepsen is writing a musical, seemingly confirmed by her former Cinderella co-star Ann Harada. In a new social media post, Harada shared a photo from the reading, revealing that she is in the cast.

"Reunited with my superstar ex-stepsister doing a reading of her new musical," Harada captioned the post. "We get along now, although I think I could still break her little arm."

While the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is presumably scoring the new musical, there are no further details about the musical's plot or who else is involved in the project.

Carly Rae Jepsen made her Broadway stage debut as the titular character in Cinderella in 2014, featuring Harada as her stepsister, Charlotte. She was later seen as Frenchie in FOX's Grease Live! broadcast.

Born and raised in Mission, British Columbia, Jepsen pursued a musical theatre program at the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria, British Columbia. After completing her studies, she relocated to Vancouver and competed on the fifth season of Canadian Idol in 2007, placing third.

Jepsen's breakthrough came in 2012, when her single "Call Me Maybe" achieved significant mainstream popularity; the song was the best-selling single of that year, reaching number one in 18 countries. She has released several studio albums since, most recently The Loveliest Time, which was a companion album to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.