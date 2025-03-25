JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out first week of previews, John Proctor Is the Villain, the new play by Kimberly Belflower and starring Sadie Sink, has been extended for two weeks due to popular demand through Sunday, July 6 at the Booth Theatre.

Performances for John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, began on Broadway on Thursday, March 20, ahead of a Monday, April 14 opening night.

John Proctor Is the Villain stars Sadie Sink as ‘Shelby Holcomb’. She is joined by Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda) as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!) as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz (The Outsiders) as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras (Our Town) as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza (Matilda) as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo (No Hard Feelings) as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.