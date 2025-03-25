Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Rehearse 'Whistle While You Work' From SNOW WHITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Zegler has shared a video of herself and the cast of Snow White rehearsing "Whistle While You Work" on a B-stage rehearsal room. Featuring choreography by Mandy Moore, the video shows dancers standing in for the seven dwarves.

"I am so proud of these folks and what we made together," the upcoming Evita star captioned the post. "This number has always been delightful. 88 years later, I think we’ve done it justice in a way that only Disney knows how. In theaters now!"

Joining Zegler is Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

The film also features Broadway talents like Tituss Burgess, Andrew Burnap, Andrew Barth Feldman, Patrick Page, and more. Check out every Broadway connection to the new film here.

The songs of the film were produced by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ian Eisendrath and Dave Metzgerand performed by the stars of “Disney’s Snow White” live-action film, as well as the voices from the original animated film from 1937. The Jeff Morrow score is also performed by Jeff Morrow, and produced by Fernand Bos.