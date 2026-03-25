Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2026- GIANT Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 25, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we bring you all the biggest stories making waves on the Great White Way and beyond. Broadway is buzzing with excitement as TITANIQUE sails to Broadway for a whirlwind party you won’t forget, and the star-studded opening of GIANT drew major names like John Lithgow to the Music Box Theatre. We’ve got your full weekly grosses roundup as new shows begin previews, and you can catch up with exciting rehearsal footage from SCHMIGADOON!, plus Rachel Dratch is dishing on THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and Hugh Jackman stars in the hilarious trailer for THE SHEEP DETECTIVES. Be sure to check out photos from the opening of GIANT, and see who took home honors at the Jeff Awards celebrating Chicago theatre. From new programming at The Flea Theater to big moves in the theatre business and exciting international announcements like TRAINSPOTTING: The Musical and the Spanish-language EL ALMA AL AIRE, there’s so much to dive into. Don’t forget to play today’s Word Game, and we’ll see you bright and early tomorrow for more Broadway news!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, March 26
The Rocky Horror Show begins previews on Broadway
Titanique begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Constantine Rousouli Wants You to Have a Batsh*t Crazy Party at TITANIQUE
The ship of dreams has left the dock, and this time its heading for Broadway! Titanique, the kooky craziest musical there ever was, has traveled across the Atlantic (again) to arrive where it has always belonged- on Broadway.
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Video: Inside Opening Night of GIANT with John Lithgow & More
Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner. Watch in this video as the cast comes together at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate opening night!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/22/26 - 6 Shows Begin Previews; Grosses and Attendance Increase
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/22/2026.
|Must Watch
| Video: Welcome to SCHMIGADOON! Go Inside Rehearsals with the Broadway Cast
by Nicole Rosky
Schmigadoon! is coming to Broadway, and unlike the musical's main characters, it's not a place that theatre fans will want to leave. Watch in this video as the full cast explains what audiences can expect!. (more...)
| Video: Rachel Dratch Talks Audience Participation in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Just ahead of the first preview for The Rocky Horror Show, Rachel Dratch visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk all about the highly anticipated production. Watch the interview to hear Dratch discuss her dancing rehearsal and audience participation.. (more...)
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Video: Hugh Jackman Stars in New Trailer for THE SHEEP DETECTIVES
Video: First Look at THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera
Video: First Look at Michael Mayer-Directed LA TRAVIATA at The Metropolitan Opera
Video: Jelani Alladin & Jasmine Amy Rogers Sing 'People Like Us' in THE WILD PARTY
|Hot Photos
| Photos: John Lithgow and the Cast of GIANT Take Opening Night Bows
by Jennifer Broski
Performances are now underway for GIANT, starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl. The production officially opened on March 23. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
AKA announced that Ellison Abbott has joined the agency as Head of Brand and Talent Partnerships, a new role designed to create, lead, and scale a talent integrated brand partnership offering at the agency. . (more...)
Robert E. Wankel to be Honored at Culture for One's Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On the occasion of its annual Fall Gala, Culture for One will present Robert (Bob) E. Wankel chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, with the Inspiration Award on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. . (more...)
Production Resource Group Appoints Lawrence Burian as Global Chief Executive Officer
by Stephi Wild
Production Resource Group has announced the appointment of Lawrence Burian as global Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13. Burian will also join PRG’s Board of Directors.. (more...)
The Flea Theater Launches New Production Commission and Space Grant Programs
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Flea Theater is launching its year-round Production Commission and Space Grant programs, reinforcing its commitment to supporting experimental artists and the development of original performance work by Black, brown, and queer voices.. (more...)
Ryan Calais Cameron Appointed First Ever Patron of Camden People's Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwright and screenwriter Ryan Calais Cameron, best known for his Olivier Award-nominated play For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, has been named as the first ever Patron of Camden People's Theatre.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Adela González Pérez
Stage ha anunciado hoy que Amanda Digón y Pepe Nufrio encabezarán el reparto de EL ALMA AL AIRE, la primera superproducción original de la productora en España.. (more...)
Cast Set For Long Island Premiere of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at the Argyle Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Argyle Theatre will present the Long Island premiere of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, featuring a cast directed by Evan Pappas and Todd L. Underwood. Learn more here!. (more...)
Broadway Producer Evan McGill Developing New BROADWAY BOUND Competition Series
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway producer Evan McGill is developing Broadway Bound: The Search For Broadway’s Next Star, a new competition series for up-and-coming musical theatre performers.. (more...)
BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical Documentary is Out Now; Watch the Trailer!
by Stephi Wild
A new documentary is out now about the musical adaptation of Back to the Future. Titled A Future on Stage, the feature-length documentary premieres on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and more on March 24th. . (more...)
August Wilson's JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Extends Broadway Run
by Chloe Rabinowitz
August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone has been extended, and will now play through Sunday, July 19. The production stars Taraji P. Henson, and Cedric 'The Entertainer'.. (more...)
Darren Criss, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More Join Hollywood Bowl 2026 Lineup
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The LA Phil revealed six additions to the 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season, including Darren Criss, Renee Elise Goldsberry and more. A single Hollywood Bowl season features eclectic programming of classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, and more.. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Launches Rush and Lottery Policies Ahead of Broadway Premiere
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of the production’s first preview on April 4, Schmigadoon! has announced rush and lottery policies. Find out how to get discount tickets to Schmigadoon! here! . (more...)
TRAINSPOTTING Musical Will Make World Premiere in London in July
by Stephi Wild
Thirty years after the film was released, the World Premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will make its West End premiere this summer, written by Irvine Welsh and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger.. (more...)
Beanie Feldstein & James Monroe Iglehart Join SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC Voice Cast
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway performers Beanie Feldstein and James Monroe Iglehart have joined the recurring cast as brand-new characters for Sofia the First: Royal Magic, the forthcoming series set in the world of Sofia the First. . (more...)
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