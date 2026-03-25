Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 25, 2026- GIANT Opens On Broadway and More

Video: Hugh Jackman Stars in New Trailer for THE SHEEP DETECTIVES

by Josh Sharpe

Check out a new trailer for The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 8, 2026.. (more...)

Video: First Look at THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera

by Joshua Wright

Watch a first look video of THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera, running March 21–29, 2026, with full cast and creative team details.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Michael Mayer-Directed LA TRAVIATA at The Metropolitan Opera

by Joshua Wright

Watch a first look video of LA TRAVIATA at The Metropolitan Opera, running March 20–June 6, 2026. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and features a staging designed to reflect the emotional scope of the score.. (more...)