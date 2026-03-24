Video: Welcome to SCHMIGADOON! Go Inside Rehearsals with the Broadway Cast

Schmigadoon! is coming to Broadway, and unlike the musical's main characters, it's not a place that theatre fans will want to leave. The production will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20.

The man behind the musical is Cinco Paul, who also developed the Apple TV show of the same name. "To be honest, I did in the back of my head, always dream of it maybe ending up on Broadway," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "When I originally conceived of it, like 25 years ago when I first had the idea, it was as a stage musical. So now I feel like it's finally come home."

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The cast also includes Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ayaan Diop, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, and McKenzie Kurtz.

"We like [this show]. We hope you like it... but either way we're having like the best time. I think that's what read in DC was that we're just having a ball on stage and if you want to join us, great! If not, go figure out what's wrong with you," joked Alex Brightman. "I do think the quickness of this is going to create an even bigger version of the joy that we had last time. "

Watch in this video as the full cast explains what audiences can expect!