BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical Documentary is Out Now; Watch the Trailer!

A new documentary is out now about the musical adaptation of Back to the Future. Titled A Future on Stage, the feature-length documentary is available now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and more. Check it out on Amazon here.



Great Scott! The multi-award winning Back to the Future: The Musical is changing international musical theater history. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future. This iconic story has been adapted for the stage by the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando. Back to the Future the Musical features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B. Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time. Back to the Future: The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical.

The documentary includes interviews with Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox, as well as director Robert Zemeckis, writer Bob Gale, the musical’s star Roger Bart, musical producer Colin Ingram, director John Rando, and production designer, Tim Hatley. The documentary is directed by Brian Stillman. Brian Volk-Weiss, Bob Gale, Cisco Henson, and Brian Stillman serve as Executive Producers.

Back to the Future: The Musical is touring the United States, finishing a five year run in London's West End, playing in Tokyo, Hamburg and on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, with future stops planned for Edinburgh, Paris and other cities around the world.

Brian Stillman is a NYC-based documentary director whose love of pop-history and geek culture runs deep. He directed Plastic Galaxy: The Story of Star Wars Toys, the first feature-length doc to explore the franchise’s early toy line. With Kelley Slagle and Seth Polansky, Brian co-directed and produced Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons & Dragons, as well as Igniting the Spark—The Story of Magic: The Gathering. He’s also contributed to Nacelle’s The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, and Icons Unearthed.

“Having Back to the Future the Musical playing to sold out houses around the world is a future I never could have predicted” said Bob Gale. “I thought getting the movie off the ground was insanely difficult, but getting the musical version on stage was even harder, and this documentary really captures what we all went through.”

“I met Bob while directing the Back to the Future episode of The Movies That Made Us,” said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. “I was very lucky to end up in a position where I could not only work on this documentary, but I can also call Bob a friend.”

“My 10-year-old mind was blown when I first saw Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future in 1985,” said Director Brian Stillman. “Forty-one years later, I’m thrilled to tell the story of BTTF: The Musical alongside Bob himself. Mind blown again!”