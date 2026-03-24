Video: Hugh Jackman Stars in New Trailer for THE SHEEP DETECTIVES





A new trailer has been released for The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Hugh Jackman. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 8, 2026.



The Tony Award winner plays George, a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved flock every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives and put their crime-solving skills to the test as they follow clues and investigate human suspects.



The comedy film features a star-studded cast of live-action and voice actors, including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau and Molly Gordon. The voice cast features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony winner Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Olivier Award winner Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, The Sheep Detectives is based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by Leonie Swann. It is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner with Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Aditya Sood, Tyson Hesse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Tim Wellspring as executive producers.

Check out the poster below: