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Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Perform 'With All Of Your Heart'

The production recently scored 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

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Watch a video of Isabelle McCalla leading the cast of Schmigadoon! on Broadway in "With All of Your Heart." The show-stopping number, which kicks off Act Two, features the musical's ensemble performing Christopher Gattelli's Tony-nominated choreography.

The production, which recently scored 12 Tony Award nominations, also features Sara ChaseAlex BrightmanAna GasteyerBrad OscarMcKenzie KurtzAnn HaradaIvan HernandezMaulik PancholyMax Clayton, and Ayaan Diop. It has now extended to January 2027.

Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Rounding out the company are Afra HinesBecca PetersenBrandon BlockClyde AlvesJess LeProttoJoshua BurrageKaleigh CroninKeven QuillonKimberly ImmanuelLauralyn McclellandLyrica WoodruffMaria BriggsMiles McNicollNathan LucrezioRichard Riaz YoderShina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Get Schmigadoon! Tickets From $71

More on this show: SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus · 6/5/2026


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