Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway and More to Perform at 70th Drama Desk Awards

The Drama Desk Awards has revealed the line-up of special performances and tributes for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, taking place Sunday, May 17, 2026 at The Town Hall. See the full list of nominees HERE!

Thomas Schumacher, the former President of Disney Theatrical Group, will receive the Harold S. Prince Award — the Drama Desk's highest distinction, given for lifetime achievement in the theater. The presentation will feature a Disney medley performed by Rodney Ingram, Kissy Simmons, Sierra Boggess, Ainsey Melham, and Zachary Noah Piser, featuring hit songs from Disney on Broadway’s most memorable musicals.

Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire — one of the most enduring and beloved songwriting partnerships in American musical theater — will receive the William Wolf Award in recognition of a catalog that has shaped the modern theatrical songbook. The tribute will be marked by a special performance from Liz Callaway, a celebrated interpreter of their work whose voice has long been associated with the duo's most cherished songs.

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