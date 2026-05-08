Sierra Boggess, Liz Callaway and More to Perform at 70th Drama Desk Awards
The evening will feature a Disney medley performed by Rodney Ingram, Kissy Simmons, Sierra Boggess, Ainsey Melham, and Zachary Noah Piser, and more.
The Drama Desk Awards has revealed the line-up of special performances and tributes for the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards, taking place Sunday, May 17, 2026 at The Town Hall. See the full list of nominees HERE!
Thomas Schumacher, the former President of Disney Theatrical Group, will receive the Harold S. Prince Award — the Drama Desk's highest distinction, given for lifetime achievement in the theater. The presentation will feature a Disney medley performed by Rodney Ingram, Kissy Simmons, Sierra Boggess, Ainsey Melham, and Zachary Noah Piser, featuring hit songs from Disney on Broadway’s most memorable musicals.
Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire — one of the most enduring and beloved songwriting partnerships in American musical theater — will receive the William Wolf Award in recognition of a catalog that has shaped the modern theatrical songbook. The tribute will be marked by a special performance from Liz Callaway, a celebrated interpreter of their work whose voice has long been associated with the duo's most cherished songs.
Past Drama Desk Award winners returning as presenters include three-time winner Raúl Esparza, two-time winners Norbert Leo Butz and Christopher Fitzgerald, and Drama Desk recipients Donna McKechnie, Beth Leavel, BD Wong, Doug Wright, Bess Wohl, Robin de Jesús, Jenn Colella, Ethan Slater, Javier Muñoz, Nikiya Mathis, and others. Past Drama Desk nominees joining as presenters include Daniel Breaker, Helen J Shen, Whitney White, Toni-Leslie James, Alex Brightman, Hunter Foster, Lea DeLaria, Zhailon Levingston, and John Ortiz. Additional presenters include Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Whitney Leavitt (Chicago), Jasmine Cephas-Jones (Hamilton), Ali Louis Bourzgui (Lost Boys), Liisi LaFontaine (Wanted), Solea Pfeiffer (Wanted), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), David Zayas (Cost of Living), Hannah Solow (Oh, Mary!), and Liza Colón-Zayas (Between Riverside and Crazy), with the full list subject to change, and more to be announced.